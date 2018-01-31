Dania Beach marina, Bass Pro Shops targeted for GPS tech

DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Several boats at a South Florida marina were burglarized and deputies said they were searching for GPS devices.

Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives said this isn’t the first time the marina was hit, and they’re starting to see a trend.

Three boats were targeted at the SunDance Marine in Dania Beach, Monday morning.

According to detectives, the thieves managed to get on the boats and take five GPS units. Each GPS device can cost about $5,000.

The next day, a Bass Pro Shops retailer was hit. Staff at the business discovered that eight GPS devices were stolen there.

However, surveillance video there captured a car leaving the scene, and officials believe that it is suspicious.

Back in December, World Cat of South Florida along State Road 84 also had several similar incidents. The subjects there were captured on surveillance rummaging through the boats.

Detectives and boat dealers want to warn residents that with the Miami Boat Show around the corner, it is advised to not leave anything expensive in plain sight.

“Nowadays, you don’t get away with it,” said victim Travis Giordan. “Sooner or later, you’re gonna get caught. With the technology they have security-wise, especially with the cameras. It ups the game.”

If you recognize the subjects or the car captured on scene, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

