Dangers associated with law enforcement serving warrants may increase due to new technology

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - The dangers authorities face while serving warrants has increased in recent years, but new technology may only increase further the risks they face.

Law enforcement officials said one of the most dangerous parts of their job is serving warrants, and due to technology, it may become more dangerous.

“The commitment of law enforcement officers with respect to putting their lives on the line is not just a cliché,” former FBI Agent Stuart Kaplan said. “It honestly is, in fact, the truth has spoken.”

Like so many retired agents, Kaplan is devastated about the loss of two agents during a shooting in Sunrise on Tuesday. According to investigators, 55-year-old David Lee Huber, who was wanted for child pornography charges, opened fire on agents serving a warrant.

Special Agent Daniel Alfin and Special Agent Laura Schwartzenberger were killed in the shooting.

“This individual on the other side of that door was hellbent on utilizing an assault weapon to kill law enforcement officers,” Kaplan said.

However, Tuesday’s fatal shooting was not the first such tragedy seen in South Florida.

In 2004, 33-year-old Broward Sheriff’s Office Deputy Todd Fatta was shot and killed while serving a warrant in Fort Lauderdale. The suspect in that case was also wanted on child pornography charges. A female deputy was injured in the attack, and the tragedy left fellow authorities heartbroken.

“When I heard the names of the deputies that got shot, it just takes the wind out of you,” Deputy Ron D’Agostino said following the shooting.

A few years later in Miami, four officers came under fire while they attempted to serve a warrant to a murder suspect. Officer Roger Castillo died at the scene and Officer Amanda Haworth died a few hours later.

“I’m sad to report that the second officer that was shot on the scene expired at Jackson Memorial,” Carlos Alvarez, then Miami-Dade Police’s Director, said.

The law enforcement community was again left devastated.

“This is the number one nightmare for me,” one officer said. “When I wake up in the morning, this is what I think about.”

Ten years later, serving warrants seems to be more dangerous than ever. Investigators said Huber used a Ring camera to target the agents as they approached the door and then opened fire from behind with an assault rifle.

However, Kaplan said regardless of a Ring camera, the agents in Sunrise were likely in trouble from the start.

“If someone on that other side is hellbent on inflicting harm to someone, that’s the reality that we live in,” Kaplan said. “The FBI lost the element of surprise, not only by the fact they had a knock on the door, but if you take a look at the property itself and the way it was situated, there was a large bay window adjoining the front door.”

Should have there been more support in Sunrise? Did agents know the suspect had an assault rifle? Those questions will soon be answered as the investigation into the shooting progresses.

In the meantime, law enforcement continues to mourn two FBI agents who dedicated their lives to protecting children.

“We need to all pause and say a prayer and just realize as Americans, no matter what side of the aisle you fall on, law enforcement officials are an integral part of our society,” Kaplan said.

Three other agents were injured in Tuesday’s shooting. One was treated at the scene while two others were taken to the hospital.

