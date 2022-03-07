(WSVN) - It was a rough day in the water for South Florida surfers in Broward and Miami-Dade counties.

7Skyforce showed rough waves at beaches in Hollywood and Dania Beach, Monday.

Beachgoers are encouraged to stay out of the water due to dangerous rip currents.

Red and purple flags are up to warn individuals of the hazardous conditions and the presence of jellyfish and Portuguese man-of-war.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue also tweeted a video of the rip currents.

Ocean rescue saved 18 swimmers from those currents Sunday and said to expect similar conditions at low tide Monday night.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.