Dangerous house fire extinguished in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters were able to battle and extinguish a fire in Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue responded to the home Sunday night at Northeast Fifth Street and First Avenue. Several firefighters combatted the flames, but officials said nobody was living there at the time.

Fire crews also said parts of the floor that were burned or missing made the fire extremely dangerous to fight.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.