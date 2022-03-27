SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Get ready to say goodbye to your childhood, South Florida. Dandy Bear is closing.

The amusement center, known for its games and indoor playground, is closing its Kendall location at the end of the month in Southwest Miami-Dade.

The last day to visit Dandy Bear located at the Kendale Lakes Retail Center near the area of SW 137th Avenue and 84th Street, is Sunday, March 27.

If you’re planning to make a final visit, Dandy Bear will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

