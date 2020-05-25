Daily Masses resume at Miami-Dade, Broward churches — with restrictions

Related Restaurants and organizations offering free food

MIAMI SHORES, FLA. (WSVN) - Church bells rang throughout South Florida as Catholic houses of worship in Broward and Miami-Dade counties reopened their doors to parishioners for the first time in months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Tuesday’s reopenings come after Archbishop Thomas Wenski said daily Masses may resume since in-person services were suspended, March 16.

Saint Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Miami Shores was among the churches that opened its doors to resume services.

“It’s a very, very joyful day for all of us as Catholics to come back and be able to gather as a family and worship and pray and sing praise of God,” said the Rev. George Packuvettithara.

Those who came to pray said they’re happy to return to worshiping inside the church.

“I wake up early to come to Mass today,” said Sally, a parishioner.

“I had people here waiting to open the doors before 6 o’clock, and the Mass begins at 6:45,” said Packuvettithara. “It has been a long wait for people to attend the Eucharist, the source and summit of our Christian life and living.”

Mass was also held at the Cathedral of St. Mary in Miami.

However, churches must observe the following safety restrictions:

In addition to social distancing, all worshipers must wear face masks and remove them only when receiving communion.

Clergy must wear face masks while distributing communion, but not while they are at the altar or preaching.

Capacity in the churches is based on social distancing of six feet per person or family.

Hymnals and holy water must be removed from churches.

Hand sanitizes must be available at entrances and surfaces disinfected between masses.

“We have taken all the precautions that we have to, as the [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] and medical authorities tell us, and we have been very glad to do this,” said Packuvettithara.

“We stay home every day, pray every day, but today is a good day for everyone to go back to church, to pray with our friends and with everyone,” said a parishioner. “I’m glad today to go back to church.”

