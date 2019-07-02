Dadeland Mall hosting free yoga sessions every Sunday through August

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Looking to unwind but don’t want to pay for a yoga class? Dadeland Mall will be hosting free yoga sessions every Sunday through August!

The popular mall in Kendall, located at 7535 North Kendall Drive, will be hosting the classes every Sunday from July 7 to August 25.

The sessions will be held in front of Saks Fifth Avenue at 10 a.m.

Participants of all ages are welcome to attend the free event.

Body N Brain Pinecrest will be leading the sessions in July and Casa Vinyasa Yoga will host the sessions in August.

First-time attendees who RSVP ahead of their session will get the chance to receive either a free yoga mat or towel.

To RSVP for a session, click here.

