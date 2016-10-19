Dade Medical College owner facing new charges about campus closures

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - The former owner and chairman of the now defunct Dade Medical College and University of Southernmost Florida is facing new charges.

Prosecutors slapped Ernesto Armando Perez with two misdemeanor counts relating to the abrupt closure of the schools’ eight Florida campuses, on Oct. 30, 2015.

Perez, 47, was charged under state law for not issuing a notification about the school’s closure 30 days in advance. Instead, he notified staff and students via email on the day of the closure.

In a statement released Wednesday, State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle said, “Those students who placed their trust in Ernesto Perez and these two educational institutions, now have debts instead of degrees. If the law had been followed and proper efforts taken to assist students, at least hope could remain alive.”

