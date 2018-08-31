Dad video chats to find girl in car, driver passed out drunk

ODESSA, Fla. (AP) — A Florida dad used FaceTime to help find his 5-year-old daughter trapped in the backseat of a car while the driver was passed out drunk.

Pasco County Sheriff’s officials say Matthew Nisse began searching for the woman and his daughter after finding them missing when he came home from work. He finally got the child to answer a cell phone on Tuesday. The worried father told a 911 operator he used video chat to pinpoint their location.

Authorities did not reveal the couple’s relationship, but the Tampa Bay Times reports 30-year-old Sarah Nisse is his wife.

Rescuers revived her, saying she flipped them the middle finger. Authorities also found two boxes of wine in the car and said her blood-alcohol was more than three times the legal limit.

She was charged with child neglect and driving under the influence.

