Dad saves 4 children trapped in burning Pompano Beach home

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A fast-acting father rushed into his Pompano Beach home after a fire had trapped his four children inside, leading them all to safety.

Ryan Rich said he was coming home from work late Saturday night to find his apartment unit ablaze.

“By the time I got to the door, it hit me,” he said.

The concerned father realized his four young children were in danger.

“[They were] in the room where the fire started,” he said.

Rich knew there was no time to waste, so he went inside.

“As soon as I walk in, the house is smoky. I turn off the breakers, get into the room, I take my daughter off the bunk bed,” he said. “I grab my two younger ones, 1 and 2, off the bed and I get them out of the house.”

The heavy flames ripped through multiple units at the apartment complex located off Dixie Highway, just south of Atlantic Boulevard.

Fortunately, everyone made it out safe.

“Me being a father, I did what any other father would do,” he said.

Neighbors said the fire started before midnight, and some residents had no idea their building was burning.

“I just see cops everywhere, I see lights everywhere flashing, and no idea,” said resident Jean Desmore. “My dog barking the whole night, and no idea that there was a fire going on at all.”

First responders managed to contain the flames before they spread further.

The worst of the damage was in Rich’s unit, where his children were sound asleep.

Breaking overnight: 4 children trapped in a burning apartment in Pompano saved by their father. The unit is gone, but no one was seriously hurt. The heroic father telling 7 news he just did what any father would do. (@wsvn) pic.twitter.com/3zmkEyk9yF — Andrew Dymburt (@DymburtNews) February 3, 2019

Sunday evening, 7News cameras captured charred furniture in the apartment. The fire with such intensity that it charred the children’s bedroom window.

But residents said they are just thankful no one was seriously injured or killed.

“He’s OK, his kids are OK. It’s unfortunate he lost his home, but what’s a home without a family?” said Desmore.

The cause remains under investigation. Neighbors said responding crews told them this was likely an electrical fire.

The American Red Cross responded to the scene and is assisting anyone who was displaced.

