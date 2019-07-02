Dad captures drone photo of shark swimming next to family in water

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — A man hoping to catch a few photos of his kids in the water instead saw something a bit more alarming.

According to Fox 35, Dan and Sally Watson were at New Smyrna Beach last Sunday with their three children, Grace, Jonathan and Landon, when they captured a stunning photo of a shark lurking near the children in the water.

Dan, who is a professional photographer, was flying the drone over his children to take photos when he spotted the shark nearby. He and his wife immediately went to get their kids out of the water.

“I was at the edge of the water and the kids were standing in the water, and I was screaming, ‘Get out, get out, get out!’” Sally said. “I didn’t know why, and so he immediately brings the drone to me, and shows me the frame in the drone. You see that shark swimming right at our kids. It was terrifying.”

Another photo shows the shark swimming in the opposite direction while the kids rushed out of the water.

“It was a God moment, because he was just going to fly the drone for fun, and it was just for a fun picture. But to see that my children were in knee-deep water and you see this big shark approaching them, it’s humbling to know that, and I’m thankfully he put that drone up at that moment,” Sally told Fox 35.

