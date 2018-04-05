Dad arrested at SW Miami-Dade school after retrieving gun in child’s backpack

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida father was arrested after, officials said, he came to his son’s elementary school to retrieve a gun that he had forgotten to remove from the child’s backpack.

According to Miami-Dade County Public Schools, Ramon Nuiry came to Kendale Elementary School in Southwest Miami-Dade, Thursday morning.

Officials said Nuiry came back to the school after he had dropped off his son and asked to speak to him. During that conversation, officials said, he took the firearm from the third-grader and left.

The child reportedly told school officials that he had the gun and that his father had taken it.

School officials said Nuiry returned to the school after classes ended to pick up his son, only to find police officers waiting for him. He was then taken into custody.

In a robocall, school principal Aryam Alvarez-Garcia informed parents of the incident. “Earlier today, Miami-Dade Schools Police arrested a parent after he forgot to remove a weapon he had stored in his child’s backpack,” she said in the recording. “The isolated incident was quickly handled by school staff and police, resulting in no disruption to the school day.”

Nuiry is facing multiple charges, including possession of a firearm on school property.

He was taken to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center, where he is being held on a $17,500 bond.

Miami-Dade Public Schools Executive Director John J. Schuster issued a statement that read in part, “The actions of this irresponsible parent who would risk the safety and security of children and others by storing a weapon in his child’s book bag are abhorrent and reckless. It is extremely fortunate that this incident was handled quickly and safely, without any disruption to the school day.”

Officials did not specify what type of gun the father retrieved from his son.

