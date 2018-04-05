Dad arrested at SW Miami-Dade school after retrieving gun from child’s backpack

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida father was arrested after, officials said, he came to his son’s third-grade classroom to retrieve a gun that he had forgotten to remove from the child’s backpack.

According to Miami-Dade County Public Schools, Ramon Nuiry came to Kendale Elementary School in Southwest Miami-Dade, Thursday morning.

Witnesses told 7News Nuiry entered his son’s classroom asking to see him. He then took the firearm from his backpack.

The child reportedly admitted to school officials that he had the gun and that his father took it.

School officials said Nuiry left the campus after retrieving the gun. When he returned to pick up his son after classes ended, Nuiry was taken into custody.

He is facing several charges, including possession of a firearm on school property.

Nuiry was taken to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center, where he is being held on a $17,500 bond.

Miami-Dade Public Schools Executive Director John J. Schuster issued a statement that read, “The actions of this irresponsible parent who would risk the safety and security of children and others by storing a weapon in his child’s book bag are abhorrent and reckless. It is extremely fortunate that this incident was handled quickly and safely, without any disruption to the school day.”

