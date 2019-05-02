Cypress Bay High teacher charged for inappropriate relationship with minor

WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - A teacher at Cypress Bay High School has been charged for allegedly having an inappropriate relationship with a minor.

Vincent Edwards Grossi stood before a judge on Thursday morning facing the charge of soliciting a romantic relationship as an authority figure.

He taught math at the high school but has since been reassigned from his position while the Broward County Public School Board investigates.

Grossi allegedly sparked the relationship with a 16-year-old student in October of 2018 that lasted approximately three weeks.

The victim told deputies Grossi would cover the window of the classroom door to make sure no one could see inside.

She also said he would grab her butt over her clothes as they kissed.

According to the arrest report, the victim confessed that Grossi changed her grades on multiple occasions and was given special treatment.

Grossi’s bond was set at $5,000 and given a stay away order from the the victim. He will also have to wear an ankle monitor.

He has worked at several other schools including Plantation High School, Western High School and McNicol Middle School.

