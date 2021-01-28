Cypress Bay High School evacuated due to phoned-in bomb threat

WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - Cypress Bay High School in Weston was evacuated as a precaution due to a bomb threat that was phoned in.

The school, located at 18600 Vista Park Blvd., was evacuated just before 1 p.m., Thursday.

A bomb threat was phoned in to Cypress Bay HS in #Weston. The school was evacuated out of all precautions and BSO has established a perimeter. pic.twitter.com/CApXBmuoaF — City of Weston (@CityofWeston) January 28, 2021

According to the city’s Twitter page, Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies established a perimeter following the threat.

7SkyForce HD hovered over the scene where several students could be seen standing outside on the football field.

The school is currently being swept by deputies.

Just after 2 p.m., city officials said school ended early.

They updated their tweet saying, “Parents wishing to pick up their students are being advised as to how, and where, to do so. Students who drove to school will be escorted to their vehicles. Students with bus transportation will remain at school, supervised outside.”

