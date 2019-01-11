Cypress Bay High on code yellow lockdown as police search building following shooting threat

WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies have responded to Cypress Bay High after the school was threatened with a shooting.

At around 10 a.m. Friday, the school received a call that someone was going to shoot up the school.

Traffic around the area of the school, located at 18600 Vista Park Blvd., has been stopped, and the school is currently on a code yellow.

Deputies are at the high school searching each classroom, one by one, and have set up a command post.

It remains unknown if they found anything.

