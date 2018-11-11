Cyclists raise awareness for fallen officers in 1st annual Florida Tour De Force Southern Leg ride

CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - Many veterans and law enforcement officials showed support for fallen officers during the Florida Tour De Force Southern Leg bike ride.

The charity ride kicked off Sunday morning at a Denny’s restaurant in Coral Gables.

Cyclists rode out surrounded by a police escort to raise awareness for fallen officers who were killed in the line of duty.

“I’m so glad to see my fellow veterans here. I have a couple of them, U.S. Marines, and they’re friends,” said Henry Milner U.S. Army Vietnam veteran. “We ride together and we stick together. We always stay together.”

All of the funds raised will go to surviving families of the fallen officers.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.