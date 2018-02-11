MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Cyclists rode for a cause and pedaled with a purpose at the eighth annual Dolphins Cancer Challenge, Saturday morning.

For many of the thousands of participants who laced up their sneakers and hit the road, the event was an emotional experience.

“I’m riding for a very special friend who’s fighting cancer right now,” said a woman as she held back tears.

“I’m riding for my friend Tony Brian. He’s going through cancer right now,” said fellow cyclist Jordan White. “Another friend, Mona Amrake, just passed away, so they’re my two special people this year.”

Participants chose between five routes — all ending at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

For bicyclist Jorge Larios, this is a cause that hits close to home. “My grandmother, some friends, my father, hopefully my kids will never have to deal with this again,” he said.

One hundred percent of participant-raised funds from the bike race, walk, run and donations go to the Sylvester Cancer Center.

“The money is so important, but also, we get to get together with patients, friends, family, colleagues, all fighting cancer,” said Jerry Goodwin, Chief Medical Officer at the center.

So far, the event has raised more than $22 million. It is the largest single-event fundraiser in the NFL.

