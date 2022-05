NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was taken to the hospital following a hit-and-run horror in Northwest Miami-Dade.

The crash happened near Northwest 108th terrace, Wednesday night.

A man was riding a tricycle when he was hit from behind.

The driver took off right after.

The victim was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital and is in stable condition.

