Cyclist struck by bus in SW Miami-Dade

A bicyclist was airlifted to a trauma center after being struck by a Miami-Dade County transit bus in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue responded just after 6:30 p.m. to the scene of the collision at a busway on Southwest 296th Street, Monday.

Crews transported the victim to Jackson South Community Hospital in unknown condition.

No injuries were reported on the bus.

