Cyclist killed while trying to beat rising South Miami Avenue drawbridge

MIAMI (WSVN) - A cyclist has died after, authorities said, he attempted to cross the South Miami Bridge as it was rising.

According to City of Miami Police, the cyclist tried to make it across the bridge that connects downtown Miami to Brickell, at around 6 a.m., Wednesday.

“We received a call that a man, apparently, had fallen from the South Miami Bridge,” said Miami Police Officer Kenia Fallat. “We spoke to witnesses that [said] indeed this man attempted to hold on, slipped and fell onto the platform.”

The man is said to have been clinging onto the bridge in the upright position while suspended in the air until he fell.

City of Miami Fire Rescue units responded to the scene by land and water and discovered the deceased victim under the bridge.

“When officers arrived, they found an unresponsive man on the platform of the bridge,” Fallat said. “We have learned that he was a cyclist who, apparently, tried to overtake the drawbridge as it was opening.”

The South Miami Avenue Bridge was shut down in both directions for several hours.

Police continue to investigate, but the bridge has since reopened to traffic.

“We have to just continue reviewing what was operative, if anything was inoperative, but as of right now, everything appears to be operative,” Fallat said.

Police said there was a bridge attendant present at the time of the accident, and there is also surveillance video which they plan to review.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.