Cyclist killed in trooper-involved crash in Kendall

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A bicyclist has been killed after they were struck by a Florida Highway Patrol Officer in Southwest Miami-Dade’s Kendall neighborhood.

According to FHP, an on-duty trooper was driving westbound on Killian Parkway when they struck a cyclist crossing the road.

The cyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

The officer was not injured.

Killian Parkway was temporarily shut down while authorities conducted their investigation, but it has since reopened.

