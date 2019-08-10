Cyclist killed in Miami Beach hit-and-run

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Beach Police are investigating a hit-and-run collision that resulted in a cyclist’s death.

Investigators said a driver speeding on the shoulder and bicycle lane of the MacArthur Causeway struck and killed the cyclist, around 1:20 a.m., Saturday.

The driver had been travelling along the westbound lanes, according to police.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Macarthur Cswy (i395) CLOSED. MBPD investigating a fatal hit and run that occurred earlier this morning. Alternates: Julia Tuttle Cswy or Venetian Cswy — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) August 10, 2019

The MacArthur Causeway remains closed while police investigate.

Drivers leaving Miami Beach are asked to use the Julia Tuttle Causeway or the Venetian Causeway.

