SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A cyclist was killed in a hit-and-run in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Police said the incident took place along Southwest 109th Avenue and Southwest 72nd Street, just before 2 a.m., Friday.

The roadway was closed to traffic while crews combed the scene. It has since reopened.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.