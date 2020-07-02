Cyclist injured after hit-and-run in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - A cyclist was injured after being struck by a vehicle in Miami.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene in the westbound lanes of West Flagler Street and 25th Avenue, early Thursday morning.

According to police, the cyclist flagged down an officer and told her he had been struck by a vehicle and that the driver fled the scene.

The cyclist suffered an apparent broken arm.

No traffic delays have resulted from the incident.

The driver who fled the scene remains at large.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

