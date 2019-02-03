NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took a bicyclist to the hospital after the victim was hit by a car on a busy North Miami Beach roadway.

North Miami Beach Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash along the 1400 block of Northeast 163rd Street, just after 6:30 p.m., Saturday.

7News cameras captured the two-door car with a cracked windshield and crime scene investigators removing the victim’s bicycle.

Police shut down Northeast 163rd Street near the scene of the crash while they investigated.

Paramedics transported the adult victim to Aventura Hospital as a trauma alert. The patient’s condition is unknown.

The car involved in the crash was later towed from the scene.

