Cyclist hospitalized after being struck by car in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - A cyclist is recovering in the hospital after being struck by a car in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood.

City of Miami Police units were forced to temporarily shut down the area near Northwest Seventh Street and 30th Avenue at around 6 a.m., Tuesday.

Rescue crews transported the wounded cyclist to an area hospital in unknown condition.

The roadway has since been reopened.

Police continue to investigate.

