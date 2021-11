MIAMI (WSVN) - A woman has died after being struck by a vehicle in Miami.

According to City of Miami Police, a truck hit a bicyclist along Northwest 14th Avenue and Northwest North River Drive just before 7 a.m., Tuesday.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the truck stayed on the scene.

Police continue to investigate.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.