Cyclist fatally struck by SUV in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after an SUV struck and killed a bicyclist in Hollywood.

Hollywood Police responded to the scene along Sheridan Street and 40th Avenue just after 9 a.m., Friday.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene where the crashed blue SUV could be seen stopped over the bicycle.

The victim’s body was also seen next to the vehicle, on the sidewalk and covered by a white tarp.

Sheridan Street remains closed as police continue to investigate.

