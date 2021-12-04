FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A cyclist has died after being struck by a vehicle in Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale Police officers responded to the scene along Southwest Seventh Avenue and Fourth Street, on the bridge, just after 4 a.m., Saturday.

The cyclist was pronounced dead at the scene while the driver who struck the victim remained on the scene and is said to be cooperating with police.

Police continue to investigate and are working to determine if any other vehicles were possibly involved.

Anyone with information on the crash is urged to contact the Fort Lauderdale Police Department.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.