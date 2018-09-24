Cyclist busted with cocaine and marijuana after running stop sign

KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami man is behind bars after a deputy discovered illicit drugs in his backpack.

Officials said 32-year-old Mervin Terentius Jackson was spotted running a stop sign on his bicycle near Fifth Street and Fifth Avenue on Stock Island, Friday evening.

A Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputy noticed the infraction and conducted a traffic stop. During the stop, the deputy discovered Jackson had two warrants out for his arrest.

According to authorities, as his backpack was being searched, the deputy found more than 13 grams of cocaine and 29 grams of marijuana inside.

Jackson was arrested and charged with possession of cocaine and marijuana.

