Cyclist airlifted after possible hit-and-run in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews rushed a cyclist to the hospital following a possible hit-and-run crash in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police and Florida Highway Patrol units responded to the scene near Northwest 138th Street and 57th Avenue, around 4 p.m., Thursday.

Witnesses in the area told police that the cyclist was launched in the air from the impact of the collision.

Crews airlifted the victim to Jackson Memorial Hospital with multiple fractures.

Traffic on the Gratigny Parkway near Northwest 57th Avenue is backed up.

Motorists are advised to seek an alternate route.

