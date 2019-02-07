Cyclist airlifted after colliding with car in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews rushed a cyclist to the hospital following a collision with a car in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police and Florida Highway Patrol units responded to the scene near Northwest 138th Street and 57th Avenue, around 4 p.m., Thursday.

Witnesses in the area told police that the cyclist was launched in the air from the impact of the crash.

Crews airlifted the victim to Jackson Memorial Hospital with multiple fractures.

Traffic on the Gratigny Parkway near Northwest 57th Avenue was backed up.

Although there were initial reports this was a hit and run, FHP classified the incident as an accident.

