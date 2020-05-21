CVS opens 6 South Florida COVID-19 testing sites

Related Restaurants and organizations offering free food

MIAMI (WSVN) - Nearly a week after announcing COVID-19 testing sites were opening at CVS locations across Florida, the company added six South Florida sites to the list.

On Thursday, CVS officials announced the addition of 37 testing sites across Florida to the 10 that have already opened.

The following South Florida locations will have drive-thru testing available outside starting Friday:

CVS Pharmacy, 1700 South Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316

CVS Pharmacy, 12701 SW 42nd Street, Miami, FL 33175

CVS Pharmacy, 8740 Bird Road, Miami, FL 33165

CVS Pharmacy, 591 NE 79th Street, Miami, FL 33138

CVS Pharmacy, 12401 Miramar Parkway, Miramar, FL 33027

CVS Pharmacy, 1501 South Federal Highway, Pompano Beach, FL 33062

The new sites will utilize self-swab tests and testing will be available to those who meet the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention criteria.

Patients must register in advance to schedule an appointment.

Test results are expected to be available in approximately three days.

For a full list of testing sites across South Florida, click here.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.