CVS, NAACP partner to increase vaccine availability among Blacks, Hispanics

MIAMI (WSVN) - CVS Pharmacy and the NAACP have teamed up to increase vaccination availability among Black and Hispanic communities in South Florida.

Community clinics will open in the the Miami area next week starting Monday with appointments.

“Where we’re going to be opening up appointments starting today, to be able to accommodate the need to save and protect the people in our communities, which is our most important objective,” Ahmed Velez, CVS Health of South Florida’s Regional Director, said.

CVS Health’s vaccination clinics will provide vaccinations at the following Miami locations using the Pfizer vaccine:

April 19 to April 23: YMCA of Allapattah, at Northwest 17th Avenue and 23rd Terrace.

April 26 to April 30: Charles Hadley Park, at Northwest 12th Avenue and 50th Street.

May 3 to May 7: Maximo Gomez Park, near Southwest 15th Avenue and Eighth Street.

Appointments at these sites are required.

