Cutler Bay man pleads guilty to threatening to blow up Pembroke Pines mosque

A Cutler Bay man has pleaded guilty to threatening to blow up a mosque in Pembroke Pines.

Police said 26-year-old Dustin Allen Hughes admitted to leaving a series of profanity-laced voicemail messages in which he threatened to blow up the Jamaat UI Muttaqeen Mosque in Pembroke Pines.

Investigators responded to the mosque and found no signs of a bomb.

Hughes now faces up to 20 years in prison.

