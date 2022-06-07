CUTLER BAY, FLA. (WSVN) - Some areas in Cutler Bay, including nearby 196th Street and 82nd Avenue, were underwater after heavy rain.

Monday storms poured into Tuesday as the residents of the area were flooded in.

Cars were being towed away after stalling out the day before.

Local drivers slowly made their way out of their neighborhood to avoid damages to their vehicles.

People were unable to make it to their own homes by car as they were afraid theirs would stall out as well.

Iggy Escandell, a Cutler Bay resident, said it did not take long before streets turned into swamps.

“Well, we had about 30 minutes of good downpour and it’s all flooded again,” said Escandell.

Residents of Coral Springs were also affected by the dense downpour when their apartment complex began to take damage, Saturday.

Tyler Stewart, a woman who lived in a Coral Springs apartment, said the rain was not the only cause.

“I have water in my unit and I’m on the fourth floor,” said Stewart. “There’s mold in the electrical outlets. This is not something that just happened on Saturday.”

Tenants of the building said they had issues at the complex for years and they rain only made thins worse.

Parts of Cutler Bay are still flooded as tow trucks continue to haul cars away that remained stuck in the water overnight.

