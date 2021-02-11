Customs officials inspect Valentine’s Day flowers arriving at MIA

MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - With Valentine’s Day coming this weekend, flowers are being inspected thoroughly at Miami International Airport.

Airport employees, along with U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials, are inspecting imported flowers for harmful bugs.

MIA officials gave 7News a look behind the scenes how agriculture specialists inspect the flowers for invasive pests and diseases on Thursday.

The airport received 89% of all U.S. flower imports by air travel, which was valued at $1.1 billion in 2019.

