MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Pest protection efforts are in full swing at a South Florida Airport.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers inspected thousands of flowers for harmful pests and diseases as they arrived at Miami International Airport, Tuesday.

The airport expects about 300,000 flowers to be imported daily through Valentine’s Day.

“It’s that time of year when we see flowers all around us, coming in by the planeloads, where you can see the love that we have for all our sweethearts around the country,” said Jimmy Nares from the Miami-Dade Aviation Department.

MIA is the flower gateway of the Americas, receiving 91 percent of all flowers imported into the U.S.

