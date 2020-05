MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents have seized more than 70 pounds of marijuana at Miami International Airport.

Officials said four different shipments were headed to several Caribbean islands, Wednesday.

The drugs have a street value of around $60 million.

