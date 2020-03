MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents have seized several golf clubs with cocaine hidden in their shafts at Miami International Airport.

The discovery was made during an international mail inspection on Tuesday.

The clubs were mailed from Colombia and had a final destination of New York.

No arrests were announced.

