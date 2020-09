MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities uncovered a cash cushion at Miami International Airport.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized almost a half-million dollars at the airport, Wednesday.

Agents found the stash of cash in chairs and other furniture being shipped to the Dominican Republic.

