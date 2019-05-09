Customs agents check imported flowers at MIA ahead of Mother’s Day

MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials will be inspecting thousands of colorful Mother’s Day imports.

Agriculture specialists carefully examined flowers at Miami International Airport, Thursday.

They are looking for invasive pests or diseases that could affect the nation’s agricultural or floral industries.

MIA ranks first among U.S. ports of entry for cut flower shipments.

