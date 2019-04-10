Customs agent makes full recovery after suffering 2 brain aneurysms

MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida U.S. Customs and Border Protection agent is sharing her story of survival after two brain aneurysms nearly took her life.

Doctors at Jackson Memorial Hospital are still surprised to see the success and normalcy that has returned to Officer Irene Guadamuz.

Neurosurgeon Dr. Robert Starke said, “It’s amazing. I couldn’t believe she went back through basic training, and she was able to go back to work.”

In May 2018, Guadamuz was at home with her daughter when she felt a sharp pain in her head.

“I already know the feeling of childbirth. That’s painful. This didn’t compare to that pain,” Guadamuz said.

When she arrived at the emergency room, she was confused and couldn’t tell doctors her name.

A CT scan showed two small tiny aneurysms in her brain — one of which ruptured. She was rushed into emergency surgery.

“About 10 to 15% die from initial bleed, and then another 20 to 30% die from other complications associated with the block,” Starke said.

But Guadamuz defied those odds and made a full recovery. She even attended her daughter’s high school graduation last year.

“We take things for granted,” Guadamuz said.

Guadamuz credits the staff and doctors at JMH for saving her life, but she also said what motivated her to get better was her family, her daughter and job.

“Without the help of my fellow officers, I would’ve lost my house,” she said. “They were feeding my daughter.”

After weeks of rehab and other training, Guadamuz was reinstated with full duties.

“In my job, when we do what we do and we prevent somehow harmful stuff hitting the streets that could kill a teenager and devastate families, it makes a difference,” Guadamuz said. “It makes an impact, and I see that is also one of the reasons why I’m probably why I’m still here. It feels good.”

