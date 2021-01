(WSVN) - If you have AT&T and your service isn’t working, you aren’t the only one.

According to DownDetector, users are reporting outages across Florida, including Broward, Miami-Dade and Palm Beach counties.

The majority of issues being reported are internet outages, followed by cell service.

It is not clear when the outage will be resolved.

