Customer tips $2,021 at North Miami Beach restaurant, keeps challenge going into new year

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - There’s one uplifting challenge that’s carrying into the new year.

The 2020 tip challenge is now morphing into the 2021 tip challenge.

A customer at Miami Squeeze in North Miami Beach gave a $2,021 tip and is now among the first to get the new challenge going.

The customer also wrote on the receipt, “Happy New Year!!! Always love coming here.”

A Twitter page dedicated to the kindhearted trend also showcases celebrities who are participating — including Harry Styles, Adele and Tom Selleck.

