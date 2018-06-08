Customer says Pembroke Pines Domino’s Pizza employee called him N-word

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Tempers flared inside a Domino’s Pizza shop in Pembroke Pines after a misplaced order prompted an employee to use a racial epithet during an argument with a customer.

Cellphone video captured the May 5 altercation between Marlon Robinson and the Domino’s employee.

“You’re the manager, I’m the customer. Act accordingly,” the customer is heard yelling in the video.

The exchange becomes increasingly more heated.

“How much do I owe you?” Robinson is heard saying in the video,

“Twelve dollars and 60 cents,” the employee replied.

“Give me my [expletive],” said Robinson.

Moments later, Robinson’s pizza boxes were on the floor, and the customer said, one of the employees hurled the N-word at him.

“Here goes my money. [Expletive],” Robinson is heard saying as he takes his cash back from the counter.

Robinson said he had ordered the pizza delivered to him, but after waiting for hours, he learned the order had been routed to the wrong location.

The customer then went to the Domino’s pick up the pizza himself, and it was then that, he said, an employee used the ethnic slur.

“I was speechless. I didn’t know what to say,” said Robinson.

“I ain’t your friend! You don’t talk to me like that!” the customer is heard yelling.

“In the video I was upset because none of the two-hour wait, none of the discount, none of any of that,” said Robinson. “I was upset by how I was treated, as far as me being the customer and them being the business.”

“Pizza on the ground. This is the wrong one. Look at it. The wrong one, bro,” he is heard saying as he shows himself on camera while an employee picked up the pizza boxes from the floor.

Robinson has since hired an attorney to make sure this incident isn’t ignored.

“I don’t want to be silent about something that — you know, I’m a 36 year old man,” said Robinson. “I’ve lived in this community over 25 years, and I don’t think that the kids after me who maybe look like me or act like me or talk like me should have to deal with this whenever they go somewhere and not be heard.”

“We want to bring this to light to let businesses know it’s not OK to treat customers like this,” said his attorney, Chesky Rodal. “It’s never OK to use the N-word.”

7News reached out to Domino’s Pizza’s corporate offices for comment on the incident. Spokesperson Jenny Fouracre replied with a statement that read in part, “The team at Domino’s is mortified by the behavior of the employee, who has been terminated. Behavior such as that has no place in our brand. We are sincerely sorry that this occurred.”

“Being mortified is not enough,” said Rodal.

Robinson, a father of two, works two full-time jobs and is a volunteer football coach. He said he will not be silent.

“You can hear it and be OK with it, or you can hear it and not be OK with it, and that’s where change comes,” he said. “I don’t want it to happen to me or to anyone else.”

