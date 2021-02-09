Customer raises more than $600 for Tamarac Publix cashier who paid for her groceries

TAMARAC. FLA. (WSVN) - A customer has repaid a Tamarac Publix employee after he paid for her groceries when she forgot her wallet during a recent visit.

Ray Miyaras, a cashier, has worked at the Publix on Commercial Boulevard for about seven years, and he said after the earlier surprise, Tuesday is a day he will never forget.

When asked if he had any idea the surprise was coming, Miyaras said, “No, I did not.”

On Jan. 7, Sophia Vilbrun said she was tired, hungry and in a hurry when she came to the Publix where Miyaras works. As she was checking out, she realized she did not have her wallet, but Miyaras was behind the register.

“I’m shocked. In that moment, I was so shocked,” Vilbrun said. “Only thing going through my mind is ‘I have to drive all the way home and then come back here to get the grocery,’ and the next thing that I see, he just pulled his wallet, and he swiped his card. I’m like, ‘Oh, my God, are you sure?’ He’s like, ‘Yes, I’m OK.’”

Not only did Miyaras pick up the $90 tab, he refused to let her pay him back, so she decided to return the favor. She set up a GoFundMe page for the good Samaritan and raised more than $600.

“For him to just swipe his card for $90, not even knowing me or knowing if I was scamming him was, like, it was crazy,” Vilburn said.

Vilburn was thrilled to invite 7News to the giveaway, and while Miyaras counts his cash, he hopes others can learn something from his act of kindness.

“My parents always taught me to do something nice for somebody else,” he said. “Like, a nice gesture a day can make somebody happy, so I just decided to do that and look what happened.”

Miyaras said the money will go a long way towards paying his bills.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.