Customer grazed by bullet during robbery outside Hialeah Gardens Walmart; 2 at large

HIALEAH GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for two men who, they said, robbed customers at gunpoint in the parking lot of the Walmart in Hialeah Gardens, Tuesday night.

Authorities said a firearm went off during the incident, grazing one of the two victims.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and Hialeah Gardens Police responded to the scene of the robbery at the large retailer at 9300 NW 77th Ave., just before 9:30 p.m.

According to investigators, the victims had just finished shopping and were loading groceries into their car when the subjects approached them.

Police said the robbers took one of the victim’s cellphone and the other victim’s gold chain. At one point, one shot was fired, grazing one of the victims.

Investigators said the subjects fled in a 2011 to 2017, 4-door Nissan Frontier, possibly silver in color.

The injured victim was not transported.

If you have any information on this robbery, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.