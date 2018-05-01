MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help to locate a man who, they said, stole a blower and a welder from a tool store in Miami Gardens.

Surveillance video shows the subject pushing an empty shopping cart into Northern Tools, located along Northwest 33rd Avenue and 167th Street, April 20.

The footage later shows the thief leaving with the items in his cart.

Miami Gardens Police said he left the business without paying for the tools.

If you have any information on this theft, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

